LGBT Rights and Issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A university in southeast Oklahoma that was found to have discriminated against a transgender English professor must reinstate the…
(Note: This interview first aired last year.) As more people today identify as non-binary, individuals often introduce themselves by the pronouns with…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about The Prism Project, a far-reaching, recently-released needs-assessment survey that was commissioned in…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Tamara Lebak, a Tulsa-based executive coach, organizational development consultant, and minister. She's also an accomplsihed…
On this edition of ST, we learn about a photography show at Gilcrease that aims to capture the grit, determination, diversity, community, and…
On this edition of ST, we speak with the Denver-based artist and author Melanie Gillman, who holds an MFA in comics from the Center for Cartoon Studies.…
The Supreme Court has by now affirmed, of course, that gay marriage is the law of the land, and LGBTQ lifestyles, television shows, cultures, and…
On our show today, a conversation with Micah Fitzerman-Blue, a writer and producer now living in Los Angeles who grew up in Tulsa and attended Holland…
Today marks the beginning of the 2016 legislative session for the State of Oklahoma, and rightly enough, the issue gathering the most attention is the…
On today's StudioTulsa, we learn about a new documentary film called "Misfits," which was screened last week at a special event at the Circle Cinema. This…