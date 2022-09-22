© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma court: Weed question won't make November ballot

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published September 22, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
Brian Lawson rolls a marijuana cigarette at the BC Marijuana Party Headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver is in the marijuana-friendly corner of Canada.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
Brian Lawson rolls a marijuana cigarette at the BC Marijuana Party Headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver is in the marijuana-friendly corner of Canada.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court says a proposed state question on whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana won't appear on the November ballot.

The state's highest court on Wednesday denied a request by supporters to require the State Election Board to put the question on the general election ballot.

Supporters got enough signatures from registered voters to qualify the question for the ballot.

But because it took longer than usual to verify the signatures and several legal challenges were filed challenging the question, there wasn't enough time to resolve the challenges and get the ballots printed in time for November.

The question will appear on the next general election ballot or a special election if called by the governor.

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Legalized Marijuana Oklahoma Supreme Court Oklahoma government
