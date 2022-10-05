© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Oklahoma sports 'biological sex affidavit' raises questions

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT
oklahoma_state_capitol.jpg
stateintegrity.org

Oklahoma has a new law that bans public elementary, middle school, high school and college athletes from competing on the sports teams of their gender identity if it is different from their sex assigned at birth.

More than a dozen other states have similar laws. Oklahoma is believed to be the only one known to require a “biological sex affidavit” for participation.

Those in favor of the law and the affidavit say it protects girls from an unfair playing field.

Critics say the bill is intrusive and it is unclear how the information will be used.

Associated Press
