© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Oklahoma authorities fatally shoot man threatening officers

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published October 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
OSBI_HQ
A photo of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Head Quarters provided by the OSBI's website on October 6, 2022.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine if a man who appeared to be threatening officers with a gun was actually armed when they fatally shot him this week.

A spokesperson for OSBI says three officers shot 40-year-old Bobby Joe Johnston on Wednesday as he ran toward them “in a threatening manner” in Claremore.

Video from KOTV shows Johnston running at armed officers, holding his hands in front of him as if pointing a handgun.

The OSBI will submit a report to the prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether the shooting was justified.

Tags
Local & Regional Police shootingOSBI
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press