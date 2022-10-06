Oklahoma authorities fatally shoot man threatening officers

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine if a man who appeared to be threatening officers with a gun was actually armed when they fatally shot him this week.

A spokesperson for OSBI says three officers shot 40-year-old Bobby Joe Johnston on Wednesday as he ran toward them “in a threatening manner” in Claremore.

Video from KOTV shows Johnston running at armed officers, holding his hands in front of him as if pointing a handgun.

The OSBI will submit a report to the prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether the shooting was justified.