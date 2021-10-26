Police shooting

-
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued investigating the non-fatal shooting of a man by suburban Oklahoma City police after he had…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man died after an Oklahoma City police officer shot him during a confrontation, according to authorities.Police were called to…
-
For Crutcher Family, Chauvin Guilty Verdict Bittersweet: 'We Wish That Would Have Been Betty Shelby'The Reverend Joe Crutcher says he's kept a close watch on happenings in Minneapolis since last May, when video of police officer Derek Chauvin killing…
-
ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma fatally shot a man early Monday after he pulled out a gun while officers were responding to a reported drug…
-
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee shot and killed a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot following a short…
-
Oklahoma City Police responding to a disturbance call killed a man Friday.He has been identified by family members as Bennie Edwards – a Black man who…
-
Dozens of supporters cheered and looked on Thursday at Tulsa International Airport as Tulsa Police Department Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan, injured in a June…
-
Federal prosecutors have indicted a man for allegedly providing the gun used in the killing of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and the wounding of Ofc.…
-
Video footage of the shooting of two Tulsa police officers, one of whom died of his injuries, was released by the Tulsa Police Department Monday morning…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot a man wielding a baseball bat has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.The…