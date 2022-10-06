© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hits rough patch in 1st year

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published October 6, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
New OU football coach Brent Venables arrived in Oklahoma on Sunday night and was greeted by a crowd of fans.
Ty Russell
/
Sooner Sports
New OU football coach Brent Venables arrived in Oklahoma on Sunday night and was greeted by a crowd of fans.

Brent Venables was a popular choice to step as Oklahoma’s head football coach after Lincoln Riley left for Southern California last December.

But Venables has already hit some rough patches.

He approved when a popular receivers coach resigned before the season after the assistant said a racially charged word during a film session.

Now, Oklahoma has suffered back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU heading into the rivalry game against Texas. A loss to the Longhorns would turn up the heat even more.

