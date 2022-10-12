Police searching for missing Okmulgee men

Police are searching for four Okmulgee men who went missing overnight Tuesday.

Investigators said 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, and 32-year-old Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife.

A few hours later, 29-year-old Alex Stevens was reported missing by his mother.

All four men are close friends and are believed to have left Billy Chastain's home on the west side of Okmulgee Sunday evening around 8 p.m.

They all reportedly left the home on bicycles.

Two men are believed to have cell phones with them, but police said attempts to call go straight to voicemail.

Police said both Chastain men were reportedly seen by a passerby Monday morning near the YMCA.

Okmulgee officials they're working to try and confirm the sighting. Officials said Mark Chastain's cellphone was tracked to an area south of Okmulgee but was later turned off or lost power.

Authorities said they've checked that area but found no sign of any of the men. While there is no evidence of violence or foul play at this point, police said the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511, message them on Facebook, or send them an email.