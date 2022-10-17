© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Deputies searching for driver after attempted child abduction

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published October 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
A photo of the van taken on September 30 in Sand Springs.

Deputies from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office are searching for the driver of van who attempted to abduct a young Sand Springs girl back in September.

Investigators posted a picture of the van to Facebook, saying the van was caught following a school bus on video on September 30th in Sand Springs.

When the young girl stepped off the school bus near West 10th Street and Valley Drive, officials said an older white man approached her and then tried to coax her into his van.

The young girl ran away and alerted an adult who then called deputies. Authorities say they're looking for a white cargo van with a black bumper and commercial lettering on the side.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on the incident, deputies are asking that you call 918-596-5600.

