Local & Regional

Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published October 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
joe_kennedy
A mugshot of Joe Kennedy courtesy of the Volusia County Jail.

Authorities said the person of interest in the Okmulgee murder investigation was found and arrested in Florida.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Okmulgee County on Monday, October 17.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office also issued a warrant for Kennedy's arrest in connection to a shooting in 2012. That bond is set for $500,000.

The county's district attorney and sheriff's office are now working to get Kennedy back to Okmulgee.

Investigators announced Monday that the bodies of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens were found shot and dismembered in the Deep Fork River.

Officials said they're still working out what led up to their murders.

This investigation is ongoing.

