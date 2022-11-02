Early voting in Oklahoma is Wednesday through Saturday. Here's what you need to know

Oklahoma voters get an extra day to cast their ballots ahead of the election this year. Below, KOSU answers some basic questions on what you need to know to vote early.

Do I need to have an excuse to vote early?

No. No excuse is needed to early vote. In-person early voting is available to all Oklahoma voters.

When does early voting start?

Due to new legislation, voters can cast their in-person absentee ballot at their early voting location on the Wednesday preceding an election. This is in addition to early voting that usually takes place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday preceding an election.

Here are the dates and times for this election:



Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where do I early vote in person?

Early voting takes place in your county at your designated early voting location. These are generally county election boards or courthouses, but vary by county.

You can find your early voting location via the Oklahoma State Election Board here. You can also find your County Election Board information, like addresses and phone numbers, here.

What do I need to bring with me?

You need to bring a photo ID to vote in Oklahoma. You can show any document issued by the United States, the state or a federally recognized tribe as long as it has the name of the person, a photograph and an expiration date that is valid at the time of the election, unless the ID is valid indefinitely. Oklahoma law requires the voter's name on the proof of identify to match your name in the precinct registry.

Some acceptable forms of ID include:



Oklahoma driver's license

U.S. passport

tribal ID

U.S. military ID

Oklahoma Voter ID card

If you don't have an ID when you got to the polls, or refuse to show an ID, you will still be able to vote by a provisional ballot and prove your identity by signing a sworn affidavit. You can learn more about provisional ballots and proof of identity information here.

I'm voting by absentee ballot. When do I need to send it in?

As soon as possible.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot has already passed, but if you have already done so and plan to return your absentee ballot by mail, it must be received by Nov. 8 by 7 p.m. If you plan to return your absentee ballot in person, the deadline to do so is Nov. 7.

Remember: you must have your absentee ballot notarized. Many banks, credit unions and libraries offer free absentee ballot notary services to customers and non-customers alike. Notaries are not allowed to charge a fee to notarize an absentee ballot affidavit.

You can find a notary service near you here.