America gets new citizens in Tulsa ceremony

The City of Tulsa hosted a naturalization ceremony inside City Council Chambers at City Hall, 175 E. 2nd St on Thursday morning.

Twenty-three people from 16 countries became U.S. citizens. Countries represented in the ceremony include Algeria, Australia, Burma, Canada, Dominican Republic, Finland, Honduras, Iran, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Syria, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Mayor Bynum served as the keynote speaker and the Tulsa Police and Fire Departments were represented for the presentation of colors.