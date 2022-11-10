© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
New hearing denied in death row case

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST
An Oklahoma appeals court has denied death row inmate Richard Glossip's
request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would
prove he is innocent. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied
Glossip's request in a decision on Thursday. A separate application is still pending with the court.

Glossip has narrowly escaped execution several times, including in 2015 when his lethal injection was called off at the last minute when the wrong drug was delivered to the prison. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese.

Associated Press
