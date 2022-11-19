TU wins final home game of the season

Deneric Prince rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Braylon Braxton

threw for 302 yards and a score and Tulsa held off South Florida 48-42.

Byrum Brown’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Mottillo helped South

Florida grab a 10-0 lead. Tulsa closed to within 10-7 by quarter’s end when Prince’s 67-yard run set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Braxton.

Tulsa (4-7, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) scored on three straight drives — short scoring runs by Steven Anderson and Prince around Braxton’s 31-yard scoring strike to Keylon Stokes — and the Golden Hurricane led 28-13. Brown, who completed all 11 of his pass attempts in the first half, hit Sean Atkins for an 18-yard touchdown, but Zack Long

kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to put Tulsa up 31-20at halftime.

For the final game of the season, TU travels to Houston next week