Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service

State Broadband Office warns billions of dollars towards securing high-speed internet for Oklahomans could be on the line if the Federal Communications Commission doesn’t receive accurate information on current internet access.

The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage.

Interim Director for the State Broadband Office, Kirk Martin said the FCC’s map lists there’s internet service available in areas where there isn’t any internet.

“We have reason to believe that some of the information listed on the site, especially in rural areas, is not accurate,” Martin said.

The state broadband office is urging Oklahomans, businesses, schools, libraries, churches and any other place with internet access to look up their address and check to see if the information the FCC lists on the map is accurate.

“If the final map contains bad information, thousands of Oklahomans could be left out,” Martin said.

Martin explained it’s important for the FCC to have accurate information because the final version of the map determines how much grant money Oklahoma would be eligible for when it comes to broadband infrastructure improvements from the federal government.

If residents notice any errors in the information the FCC provides for their address, the state broadband office encourages people to provide accurate information by clicking on the Availability Challenge link on the map.

The FCC’s deadline for residents to provide accurate information to them is January 13, 2023.