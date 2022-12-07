City planning meeting goes forward with healthy attendance, changed format

Engaged Tulsans gathered last night at the Zarrow Library to learn about updates to the city’s physical plan known as PlaniTulsa.

Principal Planner with the Tulsa Planning Office Dwayne Wilkerson said gathering feedback from citizens on the updates to everything from transportation to housing is one step in an approval process.

“Once we go through neighborhood engagement, it goes to the planning commission for their approval. The planning commission can approve it or tell us to go back and look at it some more,” said Wilkerson.

The Tulsa City Council will review the plan, as well.

A group that derailed an open house last week by shouting down presenters with claims of global conspiracies was present but frustrated by a change in format. The planning office set up tables with information instead of having speakers.

Jim Meehan, who nevertheless confronted officials at the meeting, said the group of conspiracy theorists will have to find other ways to get their voices heard.

“We gotta just show up at the city council. We gotta start moving people out of those offices, and some of you are going to have to take those offices,” Meehan said to the group.

The meeting was in Councilor Jeannie Cue’s district. She encouraged those with questions to ask.

“I’m so glad we had such a great attendance tonight. I hope people are learning. I learn new things every day. And if anyone has questions, please call the city council,” said Cue.

The next PlaniTulsa meeting is scheduled for 5:30 Tuesday at the American Legion on Admiral Place.

