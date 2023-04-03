© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma police: Arrest made in fatal biker gang shootout

Associated Press
Published April 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint in a weekend shooting involving rival biker gangs at an Oklahoma City bar that left three people dead, police said Monday.

The man, who was among three people injured in the shootout, was arrested after being released from the hospital and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Oklahoma Police Sgt. Gary Knight said. Formal charges had not been filed against the man by Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe a fight involving members of rival biker gangs broke out inside the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on the city’s southwest side, prompting numerous people to exchange gunfire, Knight said. He said more arrests are possible.

Killed in the attack were Francisco Tanajara, 38, and Eric Oberholtzer, 29. A third victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released pending notification of his family, Knight said.

