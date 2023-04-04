© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Supporter of school board candidate draws attention for carrying weapon near school

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT
Fs4AncAXgAAxZ6f.jpeg
Twitter
An armed woman outside Council Oak Elementary on April 4, 2023 holds a Jared Buswell sign

A supporter of school board candidate Jared Buswell drew scrutiny Tuesday morning for carrying a gun near an elementary school.

According to a statement from Tulsa Public Schools, an unidentified woman campaigning for Buswell on Tuesday’s election day was armed with a holstered gun in front of Council Oak Elementary.

Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean says though some people were alarmed, no laws were broken.

“I know that both TPD and TPS officers responded, spoke with the individual who was aware of their rights. At the time, no crimes had been committed,” said Bean.

Buswell declined to comment on the incident.

According to TPS, the sight of a weapon during morning drop-off for students was “deeply concerning” but the woman stayed off school property.

Buswell is endorsed by prominent Republicans in Oklahoma, including Gov. Kevin Stitt and Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Incumbent Stacey Woolley drew endorsements from The Tulsa World and city councilor Lori Decter Wright.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
