Local & Regional

Millions in development possibly on tap for Pryor in new Panasonic deal

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published April 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
Gov. Kevin Stitt at weekly press availability on Friday, April 14, 2023

Big improvements could be in store for MidAmerica Industrial Park.

On Friday Gov. Kevin Stitt said as part of a new deal with Panasonic for a battery plant, millions might be poured into infrastructure in Pryor.

“Yeah, there’s $245 million economic site work, roads. The legislature will be part of appropriating or finding a way to get that,” said Stitt.

It’s not clear if the legislature is on board with the plan yet, though.

“I’ve heard some scutterbutt that it’s not a guarantee, or there’s a couple outs, but listen, on a billion dollar contract, there’s still, ‘hey, this has to happen, this has to happen.’ It’s our opinion these guys want to come, they have committed to coming, they have run it through their board, they have signed this agreement. Now we’re talking about development agreements,” said Stitt.

If the deal with Panasonic does go through, Stitt says 3,500 new jobs will be created and Oklahoma will be rewarded with $5 billion in investments.

Local & Regional
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
