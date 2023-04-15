Millions in development possibly on tap for Pryor in new Panasonic deal

Big improvements could be in store for MidAmerica Industrial Park.

On Friday Gov. Kevin Stitt said as part of a new deal with Panasonic for a battery plant, millions might be poured into infrastructure in Pryor.

“Yeah, there’s $245 million economic site work, roads. The legislature will be part of appropriating or finding a way to get that,” said Stitt.

It’s not clear if the legislature is on board with the plan yet, though.

“I’ve heard some scutterbutt that it’s not a guarantee, or there’s a couple outs, but listen, on a billion dollar contract, there’s still, ‘hey, this has to happen, this has to happen.’ It’s our opinion these guys want to come, they have committed to coming, they have run it through their board, they have signed this agreement. Now we’re talking about development agreements,” said Stitt.

If the deal with Panasonic does go through, Stitt says 3,500 new jobs will be created and Oklahoma will be rewarded with $5 billion in investments.

