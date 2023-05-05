U.S. Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip

Death row inmate Richard Glossip’s execution has been stayed again, this time by the U.S. Supreme Court, less than two weeks away from his execution date.

The Supreme Court granted Glossip’s application for stay of execution on Friday. Glossip filed the application following the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s split vote at his clemency hearing late last month, which resulted in no recommendation for clemency.

Glossip was given the death penalty after being convicted of the 1997 murder-for-hire of Barry Van Treese. However, recent investigations have found evidence which calls Glossip’s guilt into question.

Glossip has received an unprecedented amount of support from Oklahoma lawmakers and officials, including Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who supported both his application for clemency and for stay of execution.

The Supreme Court’s order stays the execution pending existing petitions from Glossip.

His execution has been delayed now six times, three times in 2015 by former Gov. Mary Fallin, once in 2022 by Gov. Kevin Stitt and once by an appeals court in January, following a request by Drummond's office.