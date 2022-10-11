Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri while she was a college student. During her time there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show called The Check-In, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's in journalism in 2021. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU. When she's not keeping up on the news, she enjoys going to farmers markets and spending time with her three-legged cat, Cowboy.