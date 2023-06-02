Feds seize $215K in investigation of former TPS executive

Federal authorities have seized more than $215,000 in the probe into former Tulsa Public Schools Chief Learning Officer Devin Fletcher.

Fletcher resigned in the summer of 2022, around the same time TPS had partnered with law enforcement to look into "evidence of significant malfeasance" and possible criminal activity involving three vendors contracted by the district, according to an April statement from Superintendent Deborah Gist.

A document filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma details Fletcher's relatives receiving more than $800,000 in questionable payments from Fletcher. More than half was allegedly from TPS or the Tulsa Schools Foundation.

In a prepared statement, Foundation President Moises Echeverria said he was disappointed in Fletcher’s alleged actions.

"We are thankful and supportive of the efforts of law enforcement officials in their investigation, and we are also appreciative and supportive of the actions taken by Tulsa Public Schools' leaders to address the situation in a timely manner beginning with the internal investigation last summer," Echeverria said.

The TPS board voted to pursue civil litigation against Fletcher on April 3. In her statement, Gist said she will do everything to ensure “every penny” is returned to teachers, students and schools.

Officials with the Northern District of Oklahoma declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. School board president Stacey Woolley did not immediately respond to request for comment on the matter.