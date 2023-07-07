Feds offer support to Tulsa businesses hit by storm

Federal officials hope to help small businesses and nonprofits in the Tulsa area recovering from the severe storm in June.

The Small Business Administration is offering small businesses and nonprofits up to two million dollars to repair property, machinery, inventory and equipment. Assistance is available to Tulsa, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Grady, Kiowa, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Stephens, Tillman, Wagoner and Washington counties.

SBA public information officer Cory Williams also said loans with payment deferral options are available for economic recovery.

"A business owner would not only have to not worry about interest for an entire year — they would not have to make a payment for an entire year as well, as well as the nonprofit," Williams said. "Both could borrow up to two million dollars — no closing costs, no costs to apply, no pre-payment penalties. These are your federal taxpayer dollars at work.

Williams said the economic recovery loans are being offered because restaurants and other small businesses lost power for up to a week, leading to “significant” revenue losses.

Starting at 9 a.m. today, interested business and nonprofit owners may speak to SBA representatives at Owen Park Community Center. The center will remain open through July 27.