Black Wall Street Chamber names new president

The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce has a new interim president.

Kuma Roberts replaces former Black Wall Street Chamber president Sherri Gamble Smith, who was killed in a murder-suicide last year.

The Black Wall Street chamber focuses on uplifting Black business in all of Tulsa.

“Our commitment to inclusive economic development — I’m going to say that again; our commitment to inclusive economic development — will not waver,” Roberts said at her induction ceremony Monday morning.

Roberts has worked as the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Arrowhead Consulting and worked for the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Chamber board president William Tisdale said the organization took about a year “to heal” from Smith’s murder, and to form a list of people who could lead them into the future. He said Roberts' name kept coming up.

Smith’s aunt Gayle Singleton said Smith had previously told her she would like to give her role to Roberts if she were to step down.

“I’m so elated and so overwhelmed today because the person that she had in her mind two or three years ago is the person stepping into this role,” she said.

At the ceremony, Roberts said the chamber is committed to their mission over personal differences.

“We are all about collaboration over conflict here at the chamber, and these principles are not merely words to me or to us, but these words are our guiding lights that direct our every endeavor,” she said.

Roberts hopes her role will eventually become permanent.

Roberts’ induction comes on the heels of a judge dismissing a lawsuit from the three remaining survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre for reparations. The Tulsa Regional Chamber — where Roberts used to work — joined the city in the request to dismiss the lawsuit.

When asked about the ruling, Roberts said the Black community can create its own generational wealth with the right resources and partners.

Tulsa Regional Chamber President Michael Neal spoke at Roberts’ induction ceremony. When asked for comment about the ruling, Neal said the chamber doesn’t comment on litigation.