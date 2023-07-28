Panel approves new management for BOK Center, Cox Convention Center

The company that’s been in charge of two major Tulsa landmarks is out.

ASM Global has been managing the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center. On Friday, the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority voted 0-5 for a new company to take the reins of the venues.

The move was not uncontentious, with representatives from ASM Global objecting during the meeting’s public comment period to what they said was the board’s lack of transparency. ASM Global said they were unaware of the board’s scoring criteria, and pointed to plans they had to secure a new convention center and hotel downtown.

Oak View Group is the new manager of the BOK and the Cox Business Convention Center. OVG includes several employees who previously worked at the Tulsa venues, including John Bolton, who opened the BOK Center in 2008. A city press release also names Jeff Nickler, Casey Sparks, and Joe Giordano as having years of experience in Tulsa.

TPFA Chairwoman Kathy Taylor said all bids were considered carefully.

“I do want to emphasize that these bids were very competitive. There was robust discussion on the selection committee about the multiple aspects of the bids that ultimately led the committee to make the recommendation it has made for OVG,” said Taylor.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the city's press release he believes the new company will innovate for the future.

"I have complete confidence in OVG and their ability to build upon the success we’ve enjoyed at the BOK Center and Convention Center over the last fifteen years," said Bynum.

