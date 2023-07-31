Panelists split about Improve Our Tulsa at GOP forum

The latest Improve Our Tulsa plan was met with mixed reactions at a panel discussion.

On Thursday, the Tulsa County GOP hosted a forum to discuss the proposed package among four panelists comprised of two city councilors, a member of the mayor’s office and a local author.

The panel was split evenly about whether voters should accept or reject the proposed plan this coming August election day.

“It’s impossible to do your due diligence on $814 million of spending in 63 days,” said City Councilor Grant Miller.

In contrast, mayoral Chief of Staff Blake Ewing said the money is needed to upkeep key city features. “We’re giving the citizens of Tulsa a chance to continue to invest in the things that we own, the things that we built, and to keep those things in good repair,” said Ewing.

“Why now? Why not until we have a new mayor and a new city council next fall? Next November we will elect a new mayor, we will elect a new city council,” said author Michael Bates, who also disagreed with the timing of the vote and when sales taxes would be implemented.

City Councilor Christian Bengel said the money in the latest package is worth it for Tulsans. “I can tell you: your money’s being well spent. There is a lot that goes into these projects,” said Bengel.

Tulsans will go to the polls on August 8, 2023 to decide the latest Improve Our Tulsa’s fate.