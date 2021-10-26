-
We chat with Ian Shapiro, the Sterling Professor of Political Science and director of the MacMillan Center at Yale University. He's the co-author of a new…
-
Tulsa Republican County Commissioners are getting their hands slapped with a censure for the party leadership. The G-O-P Committee voted to censure…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Registered Democrats still outnumber Republicans in Oklahoma, but the GOP is continuing to close the gap.Figures released Monday by…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Republican candidates in the race for the open congressional seat in eastern Oklahoma are sparring over the latest attack ad that…