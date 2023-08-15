© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
The new KWGS 89.5 FM transmitter has been installed and the station is back to full power! Expect intermittent drops as testing continues.
Local & Regional

Oklahoma Historical Society gets new microfilm scanner

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
Interior view of newspaper delivery room showing man taking stack of newspapers from machine.
World-Telegram
/
Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons
Interior view of newspaper delivery room showing man taking stack of newspapers from machine.

An organization dedicated to preserving Oklahoma’s past gets an upgrade.

The Oklahoma Historical Society has a new microfilm scanner. Newspaper Archivist Sarah Biller says the $80,000 piece of replacement equipment is allowing the society to digitize old articles more rapidly.

"So we can make them available on our Gateway website. Everything there is free to view and search. It's keyword searchable and you can download from it," said Biller.

The digitization effort is no small feat, said Biller, because the society has decades of information in its care.

"We have a very large collection of microfilm. We have approximately 42,000 rolls of just microfilmed newspapers," said Biller.

One employee is working four days a week to scan. After the information is scanned, it's edited and metadata is entered. Then the material is uploaded online.

You can search the archives here.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
