Oklahoma Historical Society gets new microfilm scanner

An organization dedicated to preserving Oklahoma’s past gets an upgrade.

The Oklahoma Historical Society has a new microfilm scanner. Newspaper Archivist Sarah Biller says the $80,000 piece of replacement equipment is allowing the society to digitize old articles more rapidly.

"So we can make them available on our Gateway website. Everything there is free to view and search. It's keyword searchable and you can download from it," said Biller.

The digitization effort is no small feat, said Biller, because the society has decades of information in its care.

"We have a very large collection of microfilm. We have approximately 42,000 rolls of just microfilmed newspapers," said Biller.

One employee is working four days a week to scan. After the information is scanned, it's edited and metadata is entered. Then the material is uploaded online.

You can search the archives here.

