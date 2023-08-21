Oklahoma man gets 6 years in federal prison for hate crime

The second of two Oklahoma men who pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime last year has been sentenced.

Brandon Killian, a 32-year-old from Midwest City, has been sentenced to serve six years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and to pay $43,000 in restitution for the 2019 racially motivated assault of Jarric Carolina in the parking lot of the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.

The co-defendant, Devan Johnson, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and pay $68,000 in restitution last month.

Killian and Johnson, who are both white, physically assaulted and shouted racial slurs at Carolina, who is Black. Carolina fell unconscious and needed to be hospitalized.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma Robert J. Troester said prosecutors sought and secured justice in the case.

"Hate-fueled criminal conduct cannot be tolerated in a civilized society and my office will remain steadfast in our mission to protect those victimized by hate," said Troester.

The case represents the first hate crime to be prosecuted in Oklahoma City federal court since the 2009 passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which expanded the existing federal hate crime law.

