Gov. Stitt speaks on tribal sovereignty, school vouchers in Tulsa speech

Governor Kevin Stitt delivered an address Thursday to elected officials and business leaders in Tulsa where he promoted tax cuts, school vouchers and railed against tribal sovereignty claims.

Stitt spoke at the Cox Business Convention Center as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s State of the State event, which focused on business issues in Oklahoma.

Stitt spoke about his success in pushing school vouchers in the state.

“Most kids will go to a local public school, but we know more options is a good thing. Not every single kid learns the exact same way. Competition makes all schools better,” Stitt said. “There are people in the world who think we can guarantee equal outcomes. They think that if we dedicate enough time and resources to equity, everyone will achieve the same level of success. Those of us here today know that isn’t true. Success is determined by your merits."

Stitt also blasted recent developments concerning tribal sovereignty, saying there are those who “want to turn Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma into a reservation.” He specifically took aim at the recent federal court case involving Justin Hooper , who contested a traffic ticket from Tulsa Police. Hooper said he should have been prosecuted within his own tribal government.

“There’s a guy named Hooper that got a speeding ticket in Tulsa,” Stitt said. “He’s arguing that the Tulsa Police Department shouldn’t be able to write an Indian a speeding ticket, undermining the rule of law and public safety in Tulsa.”

Kimberly Teehee, the Cherokee Nation’s chosen delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, was in attendance and appeared to leave her seat before the event’s conclusion.

Stitt’s speech was followed by a Q&A session with 2 News Oklahoma anchor Karen Larsen.

As a matter of full disclosure, the University of Tulsa was a so-called “gold sponsor” for the event. TU holds the broadcasting license for KWGS.