"A Better Path Forward," a new report from OK Policy, proposes a number of tax and budget reforms aimed at fairness, prosperity, improved health, and better education services
Yesterday was named Child Tax Credit Awareness Day by the Biden administration. Marcela Swenson, executive director of Tulsa Responds, says the reason is…
It looks like Oklahomans and Oklahoma businesses will get a tax cut next year.The Oklahoma Senate passed bills on Thursday to lower all personal income…
The leader of the Oklahoma Senate said the chamber, his caucus and he personally have no appetite to take up a plan House Republicans passed last month to…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A provision of the latest federal stimulus package could threaten a series of state tax cut bills moving through the Legislature,…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Overall collections to the state treasury last month were down about 2% compared to November 2019, due in large part to slumping oil…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Slumping oil and natural gas prices are dragging down overall collections to the state treasury, Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel…
Facing a difficult economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the group representing Oklahoma’s city governments told state lawmakers during an…
The first two months of the new fiscal year have yielded higher than expected sales tax revenue for the city of Tulsa."Right now, things are better than…
When "America: What Went Wrong?" originally appeared in the early 1990s, the book got a lot of attention, and became a bestseller, because it documented,…