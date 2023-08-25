As bomb threats multiply, Gov. Stitt says leaders have a duty to interact civilly

As bomb threats related to a derogatory social media post shared by a state leader keep coming into Tulsa schools, Gov. Kevin Stitt says he doesn't approve of elected officials verbally attacking people.

In a Q&A event with local anchor Karen Larsen on Thursday, Stitt said Oklahoma leaders have a duty to interact civilly. Stitt gave a speech and engaged in the Q&A as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s annual State of the State event.

Larsen, whose work biography says her husband is a bomb technician at the Tulsa Police Department, said she has heard repeated concerns in the community over elected leaders seeking to "denigrate those who have opposing views." Larsen asked Stitt’s opinion.

“We need to have civil discourse. We need to have great relationships with those that disagree with us. We can’t cancel someone just because they have a difference of opinion with us. Let’s sit down and talk about the facts,” said Stitt.

The comment comes as Union Public Schools sees a fourth day of bomb threats. The threats are related to a divisive social media post on X shared by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

On Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., Walters amplified a post from far-right account Libs of TikTok. The post denigrated a local elementary school librarian for being woke. A Union spokesperson said on that same morning, Tulsa police became aware of a bomb threat against the school and the librarian around 6 a.m.

Similar bomb threats against the school and the librarian were sent to local media on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thursday and Friday's threats included multiple district buildings, including more schools.

In a phone call, Stitt spokeswoman Abegail Cave, when asked specifically about Walters, said Stitt's comments stand. Cave elaborated through email that Walters “was separately elected by the people of Oklahoma and does not report to Gov. Stitt.”

Cave said Stitt’s office is aware of the bomb threats and in communication with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

A spokesman for Walters, Dan Isett, pointed to a statement from the superintendent’s office.

"Any threat against Oklahoma schools, our children, or other officials is reprehensible and absolutely unacceptable. There is an ongoing investigation into the nature of these threats, and I know the full weight of our law enforcement agencies will be brought to bear against those who would threaten our kids.”

The statement goes on to say that DPS and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the bomb threats.

A spokesman for OSBI said the agency has not been requested to investigate.

A spokeswoman for DPS, who initially said the agency wasn't investigating, later sent a statement to Public Radio Tulsa. DPS includes the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“OHP monitors all threats made against public officials and takes appropriate action when necessary. The agency does not comment on or release details of any ongoing investigation,” reads the statement.