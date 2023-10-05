Broken Arrow tapped for outdoor concert venue

An outdoor amphitheater that can host thousands is coming to Broken Arrow.

Notes Live will open Sunset Amphitheater, which will seat 12,500 people for concerts. The music company will pay around $70 million of the $93 million needed for construction. The city will pay for public improvements needed in the area.

City manager Michael Spurgeon said amphitheater discussions began about two years ago, when Notes Live spoke with the city about another project that eventually fell through.

"We weren’t able to find them an appropriate spot. However, we maintained a good relationship with them because they really liked Broken Arrow and still wanted to consider us going forward," he said.

Spurgeon said the proposal worked out because an amphitheater was already part of Broken Arrow’s 2011 master plan. The city aims for the amphitheater to open before the end of 2025.

He hopes the amphitheater will be a boon for the city.

"We’re going to create more opportunities for people to come to Broken Arrow, which helps all of our local businesses, and we also anticipate that where this venue is going to be built, that we’re going to see an increase in economic development in our area, which will help the entire southeast part of our community," Spurgeon said.

Sunset Amphitheater will be located near Broken Arrow Events Park and the Creek Turnpike.