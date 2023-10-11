Façade grant aims to up Route 66’s historic charms

Property owners along Route 66 have new motivation to keep their places looking good.

The city has booted up a grant matching program meant to restore or maintain building façades along the route. Properties designated mixed, industrial, or commercial along the Mother Road are eligible.

Up to $40,000 of matching funds to improve surfaces visible from the street are available.

“We are thrilled to officially launch the Tulsa Route 66 façade matching grant program,” said Jessica Jackson Seay, Route 66 Commissioner, in a city press release. “We know rehabilitating historic buildings the right way can increase project costs, and so we wanted to build this grant to help offset those costs and encourage this kind of restoration along Route 66 in Tulsa.”

Two other grants are available through Tulsa’s Route 66 Commission. A neon sign grant program has seen 55 neon signs installed along the route in the last four years, according to the city. A new special event grant launched in January.

For more information on the façade grant, visit the city’s dedicated website.