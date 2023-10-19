Lawmakers call for halt to Hancock execution, say murders were self-defense

Lawmakers are again calling for relief for a man sentenced to death.

Two state representatives held a press conference in Oklahoma City Thursday on behalf of inmate Phillip Hancock. An Oklahoma County jury found Hancock guilty for the 2001 murders of 37-year-old Robert Jett, Jr. and 58-year-old James Lynch.

Rep. Kevin McDugle first called on the parole board to take action.

“Here's my ask: the board should recommend clemency, and Gov. Stitt should commute Phil Hancock's death sentence. Further, we urge [District Attorney] Behenna and [Attorney General] Drummond to ensure there is a thorough review of all the evidence that shows Mr. Hancock was acting in self-defense,” said McDugle.

McDugle, with Rep. Justin Humphrey, contends that further DNA testing on the victims’ clothing and fingernails would show Hancock's blood, proving he fought for his life. Hancock’s legal team also says the two victims had violent pasts not considered at trial.

Humphrey pointed to testimony around Jett ordering Hancock to get into a cage at the Oklahoma City home, saying he would’ve acted similarly to Hancock.

“I don’t see this as a DNA issue, I see this as self-defense. If you come and try to put me in a cage, I’ll kill you,” said Humphrey. "Let's make the certain the people we are executing are guilty, let's make sure they deserve the death penalty."

In a statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called the self-defense claim “indefensible.” Drummond pointed to witness testimony saying Jett was fleeing as he was killed.

“At trial, Hancock's own expert contradicted the defendant’s version of events. Hancock pursued an unarmed and injured Robert Jett, Jr. into the backyard of Mr. Jett's home. A witness heard Mr. Jett say, ‘I'm going to die!’ and Hancock respond, ‘Yes, you are!’ before Hancock shot him again,” wrote Drummond.

Drummond also wrote that it was "telling" that Hancock "made this request almost five years after exhausting all his appeals."

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna did not immediately return requests for comment.