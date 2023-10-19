© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Lawmakers call for halt to Hancock execution, say murders were self-defense

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published October 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
Rep. Kevin McDugle, left, and Rep. Justin Humphrey speak on behalf of death row inmate Phillip Hancock at a press conference on Oct. 19, 2023. They were joined by former parole board member Adam Luck and Hancock's legal team.
Oklahoma House of Representatives
/
Livestream
Rep. Kevin McDugle, left, and Rep. Justin Humphrey speak on behalf of death row inmate Phillip Hancock at a press conference on Oct. 19, 2023. They were joined by former parole board member Adam Luck and Hancock's legal team.

Lawmakers are again calling for relief for a man sentenced to death.

Two state representatives held a press conference in Oklahoma City Thursday on behalf of inmate Phillip Hancock. An Oklahoma County jury found Hancock guilty for the 2001 murders of 37-year-old Robert Jett, Jr. and 58-year-old James Lynch.

Rep. Kevin McDugle first called on the parole board to take action.

“Here's my ask: the board should recommend clemency, and Gov. Stitt should commute Phil Hancock's death sentence. Further, we urge [District Attorney] Behenna and [Attorney General] Drummond to ensure there is a thorough review of all the evidence that shows Mr. Hancock was acting in self-defense,” said McDugle.

McDugle, with Rep. Justin Humphrey, contends that further DNA testing on the victims’ clothing and fingernails would show Hancock's blood, proving he fought for his life. Hancock’s legal team also says the two victims had violent pasts not considered at trial.

Humphrey pointed to testimony around Jett ordering Hancock to get into a cage at the Oklahoma City home, saying he would’ve acted similarly to Hancock.

“I don’t see this as a DNA issue, I see this as self-defense. If you come and try to put me in a cage, I’ll kill you,” said Humphrey. "Let's make the certain the people we are executing are guilty, let's make sure they deserve the death penalty."

In a statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called the self-defense claim “indefensible.” Drummond pointed to witness testimony saying Jett was fleeing as he was killed.

“At trial, Hancock's own expert contradicted the defendant’s version of events. Hancock pursued an unarmed and injured Robert Jett, Jr. into the backyard of Mr. Jett's home. A witness heard Mr. Jett say, ‘I'm going to die!’ and Hancock respond, ‘Yes, you are!’ before Hancock shot him again,” wrote Drummond.

Drummond also wrote that it was "telling" that Hancock "made this request almost five years after exhausting all his appeals."

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna did not immediately return requests for comment.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell