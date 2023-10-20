Animal rescue in Skiatook has no more room, struggling with medical debt

An animal shelter in Skiatook is in critical need of help.

Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue, a no-kill shelter, is at capacity and can’t take in animals for possibly the rest of the year. The shelter is also many thousands of dollars in debt.

Paige Bodden, a board member of Paws & Claws, said this time of year is usually slow when it comes to adoptions. But the shelter is in an especially difficult position now.

"We anticipate going on, short intake holds here and there throughout the year. They’re generally short-lived. It’s not as bad of a situation as it is right now," Bodden said.

The current overflow is exacerbated by the shelter still needing to pay off many medical bills from taking care of their animals. Paws & Claws made a plea to potential donors and adoptees on Wednesday detailing their struggles.

“We were about $55,000 in debt at that point," Bodden said. "We do a lot of our vet care in-house as far as basic stuff, as far as shots and heart worm testing."

Bodden said anyone interested in adopting or fostering animals should reach out.

She said there are several ways to donate. The quickest way is through Venmo or Cash App: @spacar or $spacar

Donations can also be made through Facebook or via mailed-in checks to P.O. Box 1033, Skiatook, OK 74070.