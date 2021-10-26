-
An unusual friendship has taken shape at the Tulsa Zoo. Jaguars are usually solitary animals, but two adult females - Ixchel and Caipora - are now being…
-
City councilors approved several changes to Tulsa’s animal ordinances Wednesday evening.The process of updating them started in 2018. Among the changes,…
-
(Note: This interview first aired last fall.) Our guest is Harold McGee, who writes about the science of food and cooking. He joins us to discuss his new…
-
Our guest on ST is Harold McGee, who writes about the science of food and cooking. His earlier books include "On Food and Cooking: The Science and Lore of…
-
PORTER, Okla. (AP) — A northeastern Oklahoma man has been charged with 42 counts of animal cruelty after authorities found 36 malnourished dogs inside…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired back in June.) Our guest is Sonia Shah, a science journalist who's long covered the intersection of science,…
-
The discovery of a second rabid bat in two months in Chandler has spurred the Oklahoma State Department of Health to issue a release reminding Oklahomans…
-
Our guest is Sonia Shah, a science journalist who's long covered the intersection of science, politics, culture, and human rights for The New York Times,…
-
Could dogs be used -- at some point in the future -- to effectively "sniff out" COVID-19 among human beings infected with the virus? We don't know. But…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in October.) Our guests are the Harvard evolutionary biologist Barbara Natterson-Horowitz and the award-winning…