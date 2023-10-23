Tulsa designated a tech hub, may apply for millions in federal grants

Editor's note: The University of Tulsa is a stakeholder in Tulsa's technology sector. TU holds the broadcasting license for KWGS.

Tulsa is now officially recognized by the federal government as a technology hub — and the local tech sector is looking at money tied to the designation.

A tech hub is acknowledged by the federal government as a region with a plan to enhance its tech sector and become a global leader over the next decade, according to the Economic Development Administration.

After applying for the designation, members of the city’s tech industry are now eligible for up to $75 million in federal grant money. The money comes from half a billion dollars set aside by the federal government for designated tech hubs.

Tyrance Billingsley of Black Tech Street said Tulsa’s tech sector was one of 31 regional tech hubs chosen from more than 400.

"Different cities and regions will apply for, essentially, funding to help build out their tech hub, the regional tech hub. So we had to pick specific areas," Billingsley said.

Billingsley and others in Tulsa’s tech sector want to build out systems related to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and advanced mobility. Stakeholders may be able to meet those goals with the $75 million up for grabs.

Billingsley said they’re still working out the specifics, but they do have a few things in mind.

"Some of our work with Microsoft would be feeded in terms of building a fiber and AI center of excellence for Greenwood and Black Tulsans, but there’s other things about advanced mobility. We’ve had to choose the key focus areas and keep it at a high level for now, but specific details ... will come after we submit," he said.

The second round of applications for the tech hubs are due at the end of February.