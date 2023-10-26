Tulsa police confirm identities of teens found dead in car

The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed the identities of two teenagers found dead in a vehicle near 21st Street and Yale Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Rogers High School students Jacob Lara and Kadence Brown were both 17 years old.

According to TPD, a preliminary report from the medical examiner says the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning.

TPD also says city officials tested the interior of the vehicle for carbon monoxide and found lethal levels inside.

In August, three Marines were found dead inside a car at a gas station in North Carolina, also from carbon monoxide poisoning. Media reports around the deathssay accidental carbon monoxide poisoning is more common in homes and garages, though it can occur in cars.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Lara and Brown.

