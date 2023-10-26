© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa police confirm identities of teens found dead in car

Public Radio Tulsa
Published October 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
A still of bodycam footage taken on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at the scene where the bodies of two teenagers were discovered inside a vehicle near 21st Street and Yale Avenue
Tulsa Police Department
/
Facebook
A still of bodycam footage taken on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 where the bodies of two teenagers were discovered inside a vehicle near 21st Street and Yale Avenue

The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed the identities of two teenagers found dead in a vehicle near 21st Street and Yale Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Rogers High School students Jacob Lara and Kadence Brown were both 17 years old.

According to TPD, a preliminary report from the medical examiner says the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning.

TPD also says city officials tested the interior of the vehicle for carbon monoxide and found lethal levels inside.

In August, three Marines were found dead inside a car at a gas station in North Carolina, also from carbon monoxide poisoning. Media reports around the deathssay accidental carbon monoxide poisoning is more common in homes and garages, though it can occur in cars.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Lara and Brown.

Local & Regional