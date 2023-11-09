© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A lifeline: Free mental health hotline serves thousands of Oklahomans

Oklahoma Voice | By Mindy Ragan Wood
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST
988 Lifeline

A new free mental health hotline fielded tens of thousands of calls from Oklahomans during its first year.

The national 988 hotline launched in Oklahoma in July 2022, and operators have answered 50,000 calls for help, reports from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services show.

The hotline is a federally funded program designed to connect a caller with mental health treatment options. Operators can also dispatch a mobile crisis team of professionals to respond.

“We can save the lives of hundreds of Oklahomans if we reach people proactively and when they are in crisis,” said Bonnie Campo, a spokesperson for the state agency. “As suicide numbers continue to rise, it’s our job to offer a lifeline, connect people to care and reduce the stigma associated with asking for help.”

Last year, 872 Oklahomans died from suicide, she said.

In addition to helping people suffering from suicidal thoughts, 988 operators also connected people with mental health treatment options. Some callers also reached out seeking help with anxiety, depression and substance abuse.

“We want to help people during crisis, and also before they reach crisis,” Campo said.

Reports show some people who called the hotline followed up with treatment after the call, but the agency can only track progress for those who use state-funded mental health services. Since it launched, nearly 4,000 callers received help from a mobile team and nearly 5,000 continued treatment after calling.

The greatest challenge for the agency has been to raise awareness about the hotline, Campo said. The agency has “spoken with hundreds of groups” and partnered with University of Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miss Oklahoma’sSunny Day to promote it.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.
Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.
Tags
Local & Regional Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse ServicesMental HealthSuicide Prevention
Mindy Ragan Wood
Mindy covers the legislature for Oklahoma Voice. Her areas of focus include infrastructure, municipal government policies, and human services with an emphasis on the needs of intellectually vulnerable and physically challenged adults.Mindy covers the legislature for Oklahoma Voice. Her areas of focus include infrastructure, municipal government policies, and human services with an emphasis on the needs of intellectually vulnerable and physically challenged adults.
See stories by Mindy Ragan Wood
Oklahoma Voice
See stories by Oklahoma Voice