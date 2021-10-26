Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

-
Mental health experts don’t have a clear picture of how COVID has affected Oklahoma’s already high youth suicide rate, but they fear the pandemic has…
-
A state Senate committee on Monday moved several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s nominees for state health officials one step closer to confirmation, advancing them…
-
More than a dozen partners are behind a new treatment program in Tulsa for meth addiction.During a virtual news conference on Monday, leaders in the plan…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Oklahomans' mental health, a researcher told the Tulsa City Council on Wednesday. "It's not that COVID has…
-
Our guest is Terri White, who left her post as the Commissioner of Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services earlier this year.…
-
Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma is offering a new job program funded by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse…