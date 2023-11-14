© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma ranks among highest for power disruption this winter, report says

Oklahoma Public Media Exchange (OPMX) | By Nyk Daniels
Published November 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST
Aaron Manning
/
Wikimedia Commons

A new report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation says a number of states, including Oklahoma, are among those at higher risk for power disruption in the event of a major winter storm.

The 2023-24 Winter Reliability Assessment found that the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid for Oklahoma and several other states, is at an “elevated risk” of having insufficient energy supplies to meet demand in extreme conditions.

The NERC says there’s enough resources for normal winter peak demand, but if we were to have another major winter storm like in 2021, it’s possible Oklahoma could experience another similar situation.

NERC

“Extreme cold weather events can cause electricity demand to deviate significantly from historical forecasts," said Mark Olson, NERC’s manager of Reliability Assessments. "Electricity demand in winter is closely tied to outside temperature. As electric heat pumps and heating systems become more prevalent, their combined effect on system demand is even more pronounced," Olson said. "The growth of intermittent resources, like solar generation, on the distribution system significantly increases load forecasting complexity and uncertainty.”

The Southwest Power Pool addressed the report during a meeting on Monday. The SPP doesn't anticipate any reliability issues that would impact service for the winter season, but officials did say that unexpected extreme conditions could pose a challenge.
Tags
Local & Regional energyEnergy PolicyEnergy Industry
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.

See stories by Nyk Daniels