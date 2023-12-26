© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Ryan Walters complies with legislative subpoena asking for documents

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published December 26, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to reporters on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Tulsa County Republican Party headquarters.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to reporters on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Tulsa County Republican Party headquarters.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters responded to a subpoena from the state legislature on Tuesday.

Three state legislators had subpoenaed Walters, asking for documents related to a number of topics after their requests for such information were ignored.

Rep. Mark McBride (R-Moore), one of the three legislators who issued the subpoena, released this statement on Tuesday saying:

"I appreciate Supt. Walters' quick compliance with the subpoena, and I have begun reviewing the delivered documents to ensure that they contain all of the information that was requested."

McBride's statement went on to say he hopes issuing a subpoena to bodies like the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) will not be necessary in the future.

McBride is chair of the Education Appropriations and Budget Committee.

The other two legislators who issued the subpoena are Rep. Rhonda Baker (R-Yukon), chair of the Common Education Committee; and Speaker of the House Charles McCall (R-Atoka).

