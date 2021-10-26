-
Northeast Oklahoma is well represented in the field of finalists for 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
Lower standardized test scores amid the pandemic have Oklahoma lawmakers’ attention, but using them to compare districts or even schools may not be…
For the first time since the pandemic began, Oklahoma students, parents and educators have results from statewide assessments available.At first glance,…
The State Board of Education on Thursday signed off on a nearly $3.3 billion dollar fiscal year 2023 budget request for Oklahoma’s public schools.Oct. 1…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that he has requested an audit of the state Department of Education.The request came after an…
With schools across Oklahoma beginning to welcome students back to the classroom amid a state- and region-wide surge in COVID-19 infections and…
Preliminary state test results from the 2020–2021 school year are now in.Those tests were suspended for the 2019–2020 year because of the COVID-19…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools announced Tuesday she plans to seek the Republican nomination for Oklahoma state…
American Rescue Plan funds will provide a boost to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s long-delayed plan to hire 1,000 school counselors.OSDE…
In a special meeting Monday night, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted unanimously to rescind a March resolution to equalize state funding for…