Stitt calls another special session on tax cuts

Gov. Kevin Stitt hopes the third time’s the charm.

Stitt on Tuesday called the Oklahoma Legislature into the third special legislative session on tax cuts in the past two years.

After previous failed attempts at pressuring lawmakers to make major tax cuts, Stitt issued an executive order asking both chambers to vote on a 0.25% personal income tax cut in a special session that will begin Jan. 29.

But Stitt already faces resistance in the state Senate, where the chamber’s Republican leader called the special session a waste of taxpayer money.

The Oklahoma Legislature is scheduled to begin its regular, four-month legislative session Feb. 5, but Stitt previously said he wanted lawmakers to pass a tax cut before addressing other policy issues.

“From day one, I’ve called on the Legislature to give Oklahomans a much deserved tax cut,” Stitt said in a news release. “With record-breaking savings and a strong economic outlook, there’s no time like the present to deliver a pay raise to all Oklahomans. Let’s get this across the finish line before we head into regular session.”

The state has more than $4 billion in savings, and lawmakers are estimated to have about $1.3 billion more to spend this year over what they spent last year.

Treat Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he met with Stitt and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, last week to discuss the issue. Treat said he’s hesitant to take action on any tax cut proposals until after the state Board of Equalization meets in February to certify updated budget numbers that lawmakers will use to write a state budget for the upcoming year.

“It is unfortunate the governor has chosen this route,” Treat said in a statement. “The Senate will adhere to the call of the special session, as we have always done to respect and uphold our constitutional duty. However, I do not know what will be different between the last week in January and the last time he pulled this stunt in October.”

Leading senators have resisted calls for costly tax cuts in recent years.

The Senate abruptly adjourned an October special session called by Stitt without taking any action. The Senate also didn’t take up any of the tax cut proposals passed by the House in a one-day special session in 2022.

McCall said Republicans in his chamber are prepared to take action.

“We will be ready to pass meaningful tax relief legislation for the hardworking people of Oklahoma as we previously have in multiple special and regular sessions,” he said in a statement.

McCall already filed a slate of bills to cut taxes this session, including several proposals that would reduce personal income taxes.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said it is fiscally irresponsible for Stitt to ask the Legislature to address tax cuts prior to the regular legislative session. She called the special session a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

“The governor’s call for a special session to cut income taxes is just his latest political stunt, and it is not a genuine attempt to lower costs for Oklahoma families,” Munson said in a statement.

Stitt estimates a 0.25% personal income tax, which would bring the state’s top tax rate to 4.5%, would cost about $250 million once fully implemented.

Special sessions typically cost taxpayers about $34,000 per day due to lawmakers’ per diem, staff pay and other expenses, according to estimates provided by legislative spokespeople.