Cain's Ballroom celebrates 100 years with special shows, new beer

A popular Tulsa venue is celebrating 100 years. In an announcement at Cain’s Ballroom on Tuesday, Mayor G.T. Bynum said the downtown music hall is more than just an historic building.

“What makes it special is it's an institution, and the difference is an institution endures because of people. Not because of bricks and mortar, but because of the dedication that people have to that institution.”

Bynum proclaimed Jan. 23 the official centennial day for Cain’s.

Another special announcement came from musician JD McPherson, who said some special guests will be making a summer appearance.

"I am thrilled to announce a show that I never thought possible, and frankly a hyper surreal Dolly-esque wish come true for me personally. To celebrate its centennial, I am overjoyed to announce that Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will kick off our summer tour right here in Tulsa on June 2,” said McPherson.

Cain’s owner Chad Rodgers also announced two new shows linked to the centennial. Jason Isbell will appear in May, while local group Hanson will have a special show in December.

Tickets for Isbell’s show go on sale Friday. Tickets for the Plant, Krauss, and Hanson shows will go on sale at a later time.

Rodgers said there will be more announcements throughout the year, with an especially exciting one planned for mid-March.

Marshall Brewing also is releasing a new beer to celebrate Cain’s 100th birthday. The company says the beer will be available in the near future.

