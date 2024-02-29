Tulsa high school students stage walkout for Gaza

A large group of Edison Preparatory School students walked out of class Thursday morning to voice their opposition to Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

Students gave speeches and chanted, "This is not a war, this is genocide," on the edge of Edison's football field.

Senior Jorge Flores said he and his fellow students walked out to call on Oklahoma’s elected officials to demand a ceasefire.

“We’re just angered at people who are continuing to support this war, such as our own Kevin Hern and our senators," said Flores.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News A view of student protesters outside Edison Preparatory School calling for a Gaza ceasefire. KWGS was only allowed to view the walkout from the public sidewalk.

The student protesters said they also want Oklahoma's elected representatives to support an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. The students named Rep. Hern as well as Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin in their speeches and chants.

Recently, President Joe Biden told reporters a ceasefire deal is in the works, with one hopefully coming by Monday.

Senior Connor Berson said he’d seen the destruction of Gaza all across social media. He recently turned 18, is registered to vote, and said he was skeptical of Biden's word on a deal.

“Until we can actually see action from him that’s not supporting genocide, then I have no trust in anything he says.”

The walkout was originally slated to begin at the front entrance, but students said school administrators moved them for safety reasons.

Students at Booker T. Washington High School also staged a walkout Thursday.

A spokesperson for Tulsa Public Schools released a statement saying district officials “support the right of our students to peaceful self-expression and advocacy.”

According to Gaza's health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed from the start of Israel's bombardment has surpassed 30,000.

"Families are getting destroyed," Berson said. "People’s livelihoods are being destroyed.”