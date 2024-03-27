Medical examiner's report of Nex Benedict's death released

Authorities have released the full autopsy report for Nex Benedict.

Benedict, a nonbinary 16-year-old Owasso High School student, died by suicide the day after a fight in a school bathroom with three girls who reportedly picked on them for how they dressed. Benedict told police they threw water on the girls, and that a fight broke out ending with the girls beating them on the floor until they were unconscious.

The medical examiner’s report shows a combination of prescription and over-the-counter medications in Benedict’s system at the time of their death. The report also says Benedict suffered from depression, anxiety and self-harm.

"Handwritten notes that are suggestive of self- harm were found in the decedent’s room by family and provided to law enforcement," the report reads.

Facebook Nex Benedict

The report says Benedict also had head injuries, cuts on their face and bruising consistent with a resuscitation attempt. An attorney for the family emphasized Benedict’s injuries following the suicide ruling earlier this month.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler decided not to press charges, calling the fight “mutual combat.”

Since Benedict's death, the United States Department of Education has launched an investigation into Owasso Public Schools to determine if the district complied with federal law when reporting sex-based discrimination. State Sen. Paul Rosino also mentioned Benedict when introducing legislation that would significantly enhance penalties for bullying someone to attempt or complete suicide if passed.

Several demonstrations throughout Oklahoma and the country have also been held in honor of Benedict.