Barnsdall nursing home evacuated, no residents hospitalized after tornado
Around 30 residents of Barnsdall's nursing home were placed in other facilities in the region, according to state officials.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a nursing home in Barnsdall housing around 30 residents was evacuated Monday night due to the tornado that ripped through the town. A representative from OSDH said "no injuries requiring medical attention" or hospitalizations were reported. OSDH said residents have been moved to other facilities in the region.
The building was hit by storm debris and an uprooted tree, but left at least partially standing.