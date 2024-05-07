Barnsdall nursing home evacuated, no residents hospitalized after tornado

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a nursing home in Barnsdall housing around 30 residents was evacuated Monday night due to the tornado that ripped through the town. A representative from OSDH said "no injuries requiring medical attention" or hospitalizations were reported. OSDH said residents have been moved to other facilities in the region.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News

The building was hit by storm debris and an uprooted tree, but left at least partially standing.