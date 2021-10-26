-
After storms swept the Tulsa area Wednesday morning, no flooding or tornadoes were reported in the vicinity.Mike Lacy, lead meterologist at the National…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two likely tornadoes touched down in the Oklahoma City area Wednesday in addition to two other suspected twisters in western Oklahoma…
-
COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of…
-
Yes, the climate is warming, and yes, we human beings are causing this warming. And yes, things look very bad. But what can be done...and what can **we**…
-
Emergency management officials are urging Okmulgee County residents and business owners to report any damage to their property from heavy rains and…
-
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for eastern Oklahoma through 7 p.m. Thursday.The tornado watch covers nearly two dozen counties,…
-
Energy providers and lawmakers are still hashing out last February's winter storm.State climatologist Gary McManus gave on overview of the storm to an…
-
The National Weather Service in Tulsa says severe storms are possible across northeast Oklahoma from late Monday afternoon until early Tuesday…
-
Be prepared for severe weather across Green Country overnight Friday.The National Weather Service expects a line of storms to roll through overnight…
-
Tulsa Emergency Management wants the public to know it’s not putting up new emergency sirens. Director Joe Kralicek said he’s getting one or two calls a…