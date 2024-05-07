Red Cross opens shelter in Osage County after Barnsdall tornado

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for storm victims following the tornado that swept through Barnsdall and Bartlesville Monday night.

The shelter is at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, 320 Skyline Drive.

It has opened after the tornado damaged more than 30 homes and killed at least one in the Barnsdall area before making its way up to Bartlesville. The National Weather Service says the tornado was likely an EF-4.

Matt Trotter with the Red Cross says anyone who needs services can come to the shelter, even if their home wasn’t destroyed.

"You don’t have to stay overnight to get meals, health services, mental health and emotional support, spiritual care, any of the resources that we offer at the shelter," he said.

Trotter said Red Cross won’t know for sure how long they’ll be in Osage County due to the severity of the damage. The tornado hit just over a week after another deadly tornado hit Sulphur, which the Red Cross also responded to.

But the organization is still working to help Oklahomans who got hit Monday night.

"We have mobile feeding teams on the ground in the Barnsdall area. We have emergency supplies available. And we’ll make sure people have what they need to start cleaning up and be taken care of while they’re trying to recover from last night’s storms," said Trotter.